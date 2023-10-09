Cambree Evans Cause of Death? Rogers Arkansas Cambree Evans Died By Suicide

Cambree Evans Died: What was Her Cause of Death? Cambree Evans, a beloved mother and wife, sadly departed on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the tender age of 32, leaving her family and friends in profound grief. Cambree Evans was born on August 19, 1991, in Rogers, Arkansas, as the cherished daughter of David and Becca Seals Ceola. Throughout her life, she played numerous roles, notably serving as a devoted mother to her beloved son, Boston, and a loving wife to her husband, Houston. Cambree approached motherhood with an abundance of passion, lavishing her son with boundless love, nurturing, and unwavering support. Boston, who will carry on her legacy, will forever treasure the memory of her nurturing presence and steadfast affection.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Cambree were profoundly moved by her contagious smile and her gentle and compassionate character. She derived happiness from exploring new places with her husband, enjoying live concerts, and creating cherished moments with their son. At present, the precise cause of Cambree’s passing remains undisclosed. We will provide updates to the public as soon as we receive more information regarding the circumstances of her death. David G. Evans communicated and verified her passing through a message posted on their Facebook account.

Cambree Evans Cause of Death?

In his heartfelt message, he expressed his sorrow, stating, “My wife, Esther, and I carry a profound sense of sadness as we share the devastating news of the passing of our daughter-in-law, Cambree Evans. Our hearts are weighed down by grief. We kindly request that you keep our son, Houston, and our grandson, Boston, as well as Cambree’s cherished family, in your thoughts and prayers. Let us find solace in the reassuring words of Isaiah 41:13: ‘For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.'”



– Penned by David G. Evans.



A special visitation to commemorate and honor Cambree’s life will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, commencing at 10:30 in the morning at Hunt Chapel. At 11:00 a.m., a heartfelt funeral service will commence, serving as a tribute to the remarkable life she lived. Following the service, Cambree will be laid to rest in Pinnacle Memorial Gardens, under the compassionate care and guidance of the Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Rogers.