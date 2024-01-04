Camila Batmanghelidjh Death Reason? Kids Company Charity Founder Camila Batmanghelidjh Dies at 61

We are going to share the death of Camila Batmanghelidjh with our great hearts and grief. Yes, you heard right she is no more and passed away at the age of 61 years. She was an Iranian-Belgian author, charity executive based in the United Kingdom, and also well-known as a psychotherapist. Her death news is creating a great buzz over the internet and it is attracting the interest of many who are reaching the online sites to get further details. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this topic and we also talk about Camila in brief.

Reportedly, her death news was officially confirmed through a statement shared by his family member and it reads “It is with great sadness that the family of Camila Batmanghelidjh announces her death due to ill health. She died peacefully in her sleep on the night of 1 January after celebrating her birthday with his family.” As per the sources, she took her last breath on Monday 1 January 2024 and she was 61 years old at the time of her passing. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home located in London, England. due to a prolonged period of declining health. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Camila Batmanghelidjh Death Reason?

Camila Batmanghelidjh was born in 1963 in Tehran, Iran. She studied Theatre Studies and Dramatic Arts where she received the degree of BA and the Philosophy of Counselling and Psychotherapy where she received the degree of MA. Later, she attended the University of Warwick Antioch University. She was an Iranian-Belgian writer, psychotherapist, and charity executive based in the UK. She was also the founder of the collapsed charity Kids Company and Place2Be, which worked with marginalized children and young people in inner London, Bristol, and Liverpool. She gained a lot of attention between the period of 1996 to 2015. Keep reading…

Social media is flooded with tributes for her unexpected death and her death is a great loss for the community. She was known as a skilled writer, psychologist, and committed charity executive working out of the UK. She faced many challenges in her life and achieved success. She died peacefully on 1 January 2024 in her sleep at the age of 61 and the cause of her death was her unwell health.