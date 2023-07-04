CAN vs CUB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup, Canada vs Cuba CONCACAF Gold Cup

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news for you that a well know and amazing CONCACAF Gold Cup league is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Canada vs Cuba. Both teams are very famous and now both team players will give their best to win the match. Now fans are also super excited as they also want to support their favorite team. Now fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the CAN vs CUB match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that CONCACAF Gold Cup is coming back with its teams. Both team players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as they want to win the trophy. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada vs Cuba is going to be played at PNC Stadium.

If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are super keen to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, day another detail of the match. Scroll down the to next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Canada (CAN) vs Cuba (CUB)

Date: 5th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:04:00 AM (IST) – 10:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: PNC Stadium

League: CONCACAF Gold Cup

Canada (CAN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Milan Borjan, 2. Moise Bombito, 3. Kamal Miller, 4. Steven Vitoria, 5. Scott Kennedy, 6. Jonathan Osorio, 7. Ali Ahmed, 8. Victor Loturi, 9. Jacob Shaffelburg, 10. Jayden Nelson, 11. Junior Hoilett

Cuba (CUB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sandy Sanchez, 2. Jorge Corrales, 3. Modesto Mendez, 4. Romario Torrez, 5. Dariel Morejon, 6. Eduardo Hernandez, 7. Neisser Sando, 8. Arichel Hernandez, 9. Yunior Perez, 10. Maykel Reyes, 11. Daniel Diaz

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other as they want to win the match trophy. This match is going to be played between Canada vs Cuba on 5th July 2023 from 04:00 AM (IST) – 10:30 PM (GMT) at PNC Stadium. As per the scoreboard, the Canada team has the upper hand over the Cuba team. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.