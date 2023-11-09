Canada Crash: Shania Twain’s Crew Members Hospitalized After Tour Bus Accident

It is emerging that a member of Shania Twain’s entourage was hospitalized after a tour bus accident during her Queen of Me Tour in Canada. In the incident, a total of 13 members of the touring party were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a weather-related accident. She is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose name is gathering a lot of attention due to this incident and many of her fans are worried about her. Many are hitting online platforms to learn more about her and questions arriving whether she was injured in this incident. Let us know all the details and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

Reportedly, Shania Twain has been traveling across Canada for her Queen of Me Tour, but recently, she was involved in a tragic incident while her tour bus was traveling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon. The bus was carrying crew members and suddenly the vehicle rolled off the side of the icy highway and met with a horrific accident. This incident took place on Wednesday 8 November 2023 at about 7 am near Wolseley, Saskatchewan located about 60 miles east of Regina. Several details are left to share about this incident, so scroll down and continue your reading.

Shania Twain’s Crew Members Hospitalized

In this accident, 13 crew members were injured badly and taken to the hospital after the brutal highway accident in Canada. All the injured crew members are getting treatment for non-life-threatening wounds. Shania’s manager issued a statement that the accident involved a bus and a truck. She is a popular personality who carries lots of fans around the world and on her social media pages who are worried about her and expressing their curiosity to know her current health status. Fortunately, she was not on the bus when the accident took place and was not involved in this incident. Keep reading…

Multiple vehicles were involved in this crash incident and it occurred on a highway in Canada between stops in Winnipeg and Saskatoon when the bus rolled over while traveling in Saskatchewan. Shania was not on the bus and she is safe. If we talk about herself, her birth name is Eilleen Regina Edwards but she is mostly known by her stage name Shania Twain. She was born on 28 August 1965 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada and presently she is 58 years old. Her name is making headlines because her crew members faced a tragic crash incident in which 13 were injured seriously.