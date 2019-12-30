“Cannot Put a Timeline When I Will Get Fit” Said Bhuvneshwar Kumar :- Right now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he is going to make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be determined whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia.

The senior seamer, in the meantime is expected to be out for an indefinite period of time, but, at the same time he doesn’t want to blame the National Cricket Academy for apparently bungling his rehabilitation.

However, he is a bit surprised as to why his hernia couldn’t be detected previously. Bhuvneshwar in an exclusive interview to PTI said, “World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don’t know when I will get fit,”

Asked about the NCA’s role, the 29 year old was predictably defensive as well as also said that it is best the BCCI brass deals with it.

“It’s up to BCCI as to how they are going to take it. They must have had a chat with the NCA.

“NCA must have tried their best but I don’t know what went wrong and why they couldn’t diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else,” said the Meerut man, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20 Internationals.

Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, also offered a dead defence when asked if players are wary of going to the NCA. “It’s an individual’s responsibility or wish whether he want to go to the NCA or not.”

He also stated on his recovery process that he is waiting for the doctor’s appointment, after which a clearer picture might possibly emerge on the need for a surgery.

“There is no surety of surgery, but generally, the standard procedure in case of sports hernia is surgery. But we still need to take an appointment and I am not sure where it’s going to be. But we are trying to get it as soon as possible.

“Till I consult a doctor, can’t say when will be the comeback as it will depend on the diagnosis and treatment plan.”

Bhuvneshwar, after being out for the reason to side strain post the tour of the West Indies, had made a comeback against the same side in the T20 series previous this month in advance being sidelined again.

“Injuries can be frustrating at times but I am not at all heartbroken. It’s part and parcel of our journey. I was in good rhythm against the West Indies.

“I want to be back at my best but as I said I don’t know what will be the treatment like. So whatever the doctor says will go with that thing only,” he said.