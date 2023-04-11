Car Accident: One Killed, Another Hurt in Solan Road Accident Latest News

Here we are sharing some shocking news. 1 killed, and another hurt in the Solan road accident. This news is viral on the social platform. This news is about an accident. This all happens in Solan. Two people have had an accident. The accident happened in the car. The accident resulted in one injury and one death. They were going somewhere and this happens with both.

On 10th April, this accident happened in a Maruti car. One person has died and another one is injured. This is very painful news. They were traveling plunged into a gorge near Dharja village on the Solan-Rajgarh road today evening. Their name and age have been identified. Sushil Kumar is in their 40’s and he is from Pattu Brauri, near Subathu. Naveen Kumar is in their 35’s and he is from Radiyana village, near Subathu, he was injured in the accident. Their medical treatment was going on in Regional Hospital at Solan. Sushil Kumar died in the accident. According to the information, the car will be also identified (bearing registration number HP-64B-8499). After the incident police give information about them to their families

According to Virender Sharma, The Solan Superintendent of Police is said one person died in this accident and another one is injured. They were traveling from Maturi’s car that plunged into a gorge near Djarja village. Virender Sharma also said this case going for investigation. Because a case for rash and negligent driving leading to the death of a person had been registered.

During this accident, several people come there after seeing this accident. All the people were getting shocked after watching this. Someone calls the police and informs them about the accident. Government can take some action on this incident. Firstly government construct the road where the accident had been happening. Let the government give some financial help to the victim’s family. This is an extremely bad situation for the victim’s family. The government also make law and policy toward the driver. One family lost a member and another one’s family member was injured. Police do an investigation on that accident. What was the reason behind the accident there is no What was the reason behind accident there is no information. All the information we can share with you.