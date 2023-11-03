Headline

Car Crash into Marlboro Office Building at High Speed, CCTV Video Footage

1 hour ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a video captures a high-speed car collision with a Marlboro office building. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Thursday afternoon in Marlboro, three individuals sustained injuries as a car collided with an office building. Surveillance footage depicts the car rapidly entering the building on Simarano Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. State Police were alerted by commuters on I-495 who reported erratic driving by the car before the accident occurred.

Marlboro

The car ultimately crashed into the IPG Photonics building, situated directly across from the highway’s off-ramp. Officials report that the car was traveling at highway speeds at the time of the collision. Upon the arrival of firefighters, two occupants in the car were unconscious. One individual was trapped beneath the dashboard, requiring more than half an hour for rescuers to extricate them. Both occupants of the vehicle regained consciousness before being transported to the hospital. One of them was taken to the hospital via a MedFlight helicopter.

Car Crash into Marlboro Office Building at High Speed

A receptionist within the building sustained injuries from shattered glass but declined hospital transportation. According to Marlboro Fire Battalion Chief Eric Christensen, the individuals inside the building were fortunate that the car came to a halt at the entrance to the lobby. Christensen remarked, “If it had been just one foot to the left, it could have potentially gone entirely through the building and reached the rear.” The incident is currently under investigation.

From 1913 to 2021, the number of motor-vehicle fatalities in the United States, encompassing various vehicle types such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles, surged by an astounding 1,018%. This increase saw the figures rise from 4,200 deaths in 1913 to 46,980 in 2021. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that the role of cars in daily life has evolved significantly since the inception of these statistics. In 1913, there were approximately 1.3 million vehicles and 2 million drivers, with no estimations available for the number of miles driven. Contrastingly, the most recent data for 2021 reveals a staggering 282.4 million vehicles, 228 million licensed drivers, and an annual tally of 3,140 billion miles driven.

Motor-vehicle safety has significantly advanced since the early 1900s, driven by transformations in driver attitudes, behaviors, and the introduction of enhanced vehicle safety technologies, resulting in safer car travel. The peak of the population motor-vehicle death rate was observed in 1937, with 30.8 deaths per 100,000 population. At present, the rate stands at 14.3 per 100,000, signifying a substantial 54% improvement. Back in 1913, there were 33.38 fatalities for every 10,000 vehicles on the road. By 2021, this rate had plummeted to 1.66 per 10,000 vehicles, marking a remarkable 95% improvement.

In 1923, the initial estimation of miles driven was recorded, with a motor-vehicle death rate of 18.65 fatalities for every 100 million miles driven. Over the years, the mileage death rate has decreased by a remarkable 92%, currently standing at 1.50 deaths per 100 million miles driven.

Despite these remarkable historical reductions in fatalities, it is crucial not to become complacent. In 2021, there was an 8.5% increase in the vehicle death rate, a 2.7% rise in the mileage death rate, and an 11% increase in the population death rate compared to 2020.

