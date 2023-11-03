Car Crash into Marlboro Office Building at High Speed, CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a video captures a high-speed car collision with a Marlboro office building. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Thursday afternoon in Marlboro, three individuals sustained injuries as a car collided with an office building. Surveillance footage depicts the car rapidly entering the building on Simarano Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. State Police were alerted by commuters on I-495 who reported erratic driving by the car before the accident occurred.

The car ultimately crashed into the IPG Photonics building, situated directly across from the highway’s off-ramp. Officials report that the car was traveling at highway speeds at the time of the collision. Upon the arrival of firefighters, two occupants in the car were unconscious. One individual was trapped beneath the dashboard, requiring more than half an hour for rescuers to extricate them. Both occupants of the vehicle regained consciousness before being transported to the hospital. One of them was taken to the hospital via a MedFlight helicopter.

Car Crash into Marlboro Office Building at High Speed

A receptionist within the building sustained injuries from shattered glass but declined hospital transportation. According to Marlboro Fire Battalion Chief Eric Christensen, the individuals inside the building were fortunate that the car came to a halt at the entrance to the lobby. Christensen remarked, “If it had been just one foot to the left, it could have potentially gone entirely through the building and reached the rear.” The incident is currently under investigation.



