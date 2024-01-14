Car Crash: Shamshabad Road Kills Scientist and Mother, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a car collision on Shamshabad road results in the tragic death of a scientist and his mother, while five others sustain injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The police report indicates that Meruva Adishesha Reddy (57), a scientific officer at ECIL, and his 88-year-old mother, M Ramulamma, lost control of their car. The vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw and a bike before ending up in a pit. On Saturday afternoon, tragedy struck as a scientist, Meruva Adishesha Reddy (57), and his 88-year-old mother, M Ramulamma, lost their lives in a car accident on Shamshabad road. Five others were injured when their vehicle, after colliding with an auto rickshaw and a bike, ended up in a roadside pit, according to the police.

The car collided with other vehicles, striking the roadside crash barriers before plummeting into a pit dug as part of highway extension works. Adishesha and his mother tragically lost their lives on the spot. Shamshabad Inspector, Sana Srinath, reported, “A total of three vehicles, including the car, ended up in the pit.” Upon arrival, the police made considerable efforts to access the pit and extricate the bodies from the car, subsequently transferring them to the mortuary.

Shamshabad Road Kills Scientist and Mother

The injured individuals were transported to a nearby local hospital. A case has been officially registered by the police, and the car is now being forwarded to the Road Transport Authority for inspection and the subsequent preparation of their report. The state Transport Department reports a 6.59% increase in road accident cases in Uttar Pradesh this year. Until the end of October, 36,476 accidents were recorded, marking a rise of 2,256 cases compared to the previous year’s 34,220 incidents by October-end. Fatalities have also seen a 4% increase, with 19,290 lives lost till October, an uptick of 758 cases from the same period in 2022 when 18,532 people had died.



Additionally, injuries have surged from 18,532 cases last October to 25,618 cases this year, reflecting an 8.4% increase. The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, chaired a State Road Safety Council meeting at his official residence in Lucknow on Saturday, where data was presented. In response, the CM instructed officials to station Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTO) in each district. As per the most recent ‘Road Accidents in India’ report from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Uttar Pradesh holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of road accident fatalities since 2018, ranking fourth in terms of accident cases during the same period.

The report highlights that Uttar Pradesh witnessed a total of 41,746 accidents until December 2022, resulting in 28,541 injuries and 22,595 fatalities. In 2021, the state recorded 37,729 accident cases, causing 28,897 injuries and 21,227 deaths. In 2020, there were 34,343 accident cases, leading to 22,410 injuries and 19,149 deaths. According to the UP Transport Department report, overspeeding was identified as the primary cause of road accident fatalities, contributing to 40% of deaths. Other significant factors included drunken driving (10%), driving on the wrong side (12%), use of mobile phones (10%), and jumping traffic lights (5%).