Car Crash: Two Dead, Two Injured in Bristol Township CCTV Video Footage

A fatal incident which happened in Bristol Township left 2 people dead and 2 injured. This news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. As we know, most of the people lost their lives in accidents. Accident cases are increasing day by day over the world. A similar case is seen in Bristol Township which left the whole community shocked. Let us inform you, that 2 people died and 2 were injured in a fatal car crash. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The police department revealed that two people were killed while two others were injured in a sudden incident. The tragedy took place on Saturday afternoon on Veterans Highway and Ford Road which is located in Bristol Township. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. In addition, the police department to call about a crash. It is confirmed that it was a two-vehicle crash. In this crash, several people were affected in this incident. The police arrived at the incident place at 1:30 PM on Saturday. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Two Dead, Two Injured in Bristol Township

The two vehicles which were involved in the crash were a red Nissan Sentra and a black Ford Explorer. The red Nissan Sentra was heavily damaged while another vehicle’s front end was damaged. According to the primary investigation, the black Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound while the red Nissan Sentra was trying to take a left-hand turn. Both vehicles were on Ford Road. In the end both, vehicles collided with each other and caused a heavy crash. After the investigation, it was found that four people were traveling in the Sentra. Unfortunately, two people died after receiving the sustained injuries while two were badly injured.

The impact of the crash was too heavy. The two people who were injured in this crash were rushed to the Jefferson Torresdake Hospital. As of now, the identification of the victim is unclear. The authorities have not yet disclosed the names of the victims. On the other side, the driver who was traveling in the Ford Explorer left the people injured. The investigation and the police are locating the driver. The police request the locals to give the information if they know anything about this crash. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.