Car Hits Divider in Noida, Man on Back Seat Dies, Two Injured

Recent news has revealed that this accident of a car hitting the divider happened in Noida. The news of this accident in Noida is making a lot of headlines on the internet. Due to this people have started asking questions like when the incident of a car hitting a divider in Noida happened. What consequences have emerged from this incident? Have the police released their investigation on this matter?

As we have told you in the above paragraph a car collided with a divider in Noida. According to the information, it has been learned that this incident happened late on Monday night at 3 o’clock near the Mayur roundabout in Sector-126. When the police received information about this incident, they reached the spot and considered it necessary to continue their investigation on this matter. Police shared some heartbreaking details with the public during the investigation and said that three people were victims of this incident.

While revealing the identity of the first victim, the police said that the name of the victim was Tushar Chaudhary who was a resident of Lucknow and worked as an employee in an insurance company in Delhi. On the night he became the victim of the incident, he died on the spot itself. The second victim has been identified by the police as Shubham who was a resident of Agra and had come to Greater Noida to stay at his cousin’s house. Shubham was badly injured in the incident last night and had to be admitted to Jaypee Hospital on the spot.

The last surviving victim has been identified as a woman, information about whom the police are withholding. While investigating this incident, the police said that this accident happened due to fog. When the car riders were passing by in their car, they did not see the divider, and the car hit the divider with great force. The family of the victims is going through a very difficult time after this accident.