Carl Bowers Death Reason? How Did The Pace Fire Rescue Fighter Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

Carl Bowers has passed away recently. Carl Bowers was a Pace Fire Rescue Fighter. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Carl Bowers's sudden death left many people in shock and pain.

Carl Bowers was a Pace firefighter who spent several years working with Santa Rose and Escambia County people. Firefighter/EMT Bowers worked as a very active soldier with Escambia County Fire Rescue for over 10 years. In 2017, he took a full-time firefighter position with the Pace Fire Rescue District and has since worked for us. In recent years, He also served part-time as an EMT at Lifeguard Ambulance. He was a very kind and hardworking person who earned huge respect due to his best work.

Carl Bowers Cause of Death?

Pace Firefighter Carl Bowers passed away recently when he was 38 years old. He took his last breath on 9 January 2023, Monday. He lost his life after experiencing a medical emergency. His cause of death was a rare type of cancer. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines because no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. It is a very hard time for his family as they lost their beloved person.

His passing news has been confirmed by Carl Bower's wife Shannon on Facebook. Carl's memorial service is going to happen on Saturday, 21 January 2023 at around 2 pm at Sanders Beach Corrine Jones Resource Center. Since the news went out on social media platforms lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. And they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.