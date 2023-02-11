Carlos Saura Death Reason? Spanish Film Director Carlos Saura Passed Away at 91

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known Spanish movie director Carlos Saura has passed away recently. He was a Spanish screenwriter and director. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 91 on Friday. It is very shocking news painful news for his family, friends and well-wisher and now they have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for Carlos Saura’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Carlos Saura’s full name was Carlos Saura Atares who was a Spanish movie director, photographer and writer. He was a very famous director who directed more than 50 movies. He was considered to be one of the most popular filmmakers among Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar. He made his first movie Cuenca from 1957 to 1958. In 1966, he was honoured at the 16th Berlin International Film Festival, where he got the Silver Bear for Best Director for his movie La Caza. He also achieved a golden bear in 1981. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Carlos Saura Death Reason?

As per the report, Veteran Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 91 on 10 February 2023, Friday. His passing news has been announced by the Spanish Film Academy. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died on Friday at his home surrounded by his loved ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Carlos Saura was born on 4 January 1932 in Huesca, Spain. He was a loved son of Antonio Saura Pacheco and Fermina Atares Torrente. He was a very amazing person who earned huge respect due to his best work. He was married three times and he was a father of 7 children. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him.