Carlton Pearson Cause of Death? Bishop Carlton Pearson Died Due to Long Time Illness

Carlton Pearson was a beloved figure in the Pentecostal world who passed away on the 1st of November 2023. He had a life full of amazing experiences and a spiritual journey that touched so many people. We are saddened to hear of his passing. He was a well-known Bishop and spiritual guide in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was known for his uplifting sermons, amazing gospel music, and his progressive theology. His passing is a huge loss for the faith world. Keep reading this article for more information.
Carlton Demetrius Pearson was born on the 19th of March, 1953. He is remembered as one of the most influential religious leaders of our time. During his time as pastor of Higher Dimensions church in Tulsa, he introduced a unique blend of religious teachings that challenged the status quo and opened up conversations about faith and the divine. He also served as an associate evangelist for the Oral Roberts Association and went on to become a member of the Board of Regents of Oral Roberts University. He served for 15 years and was honored with several Honorary Doctorates from the university. In 1977, he started Higher Dimensions Inc., which marked the start of a new spiritual journey for him. In the following year, he started a church in Tulsa that quickly grew to over 5,000 members that met weekly.
Carlton Pearson Cause of Death?
Carlton Pearson was first diagnosed with cancer in 2001 but was pronounced cancer-free soon after receiving treatment. In recent times, however, his cancer has resurfaced and has been a major challenge, particularly in the past 120 days. As previously reported, trusted sources have been praying for Bishop Carlton as doctors discovered another malignant tumor that has spread throughout the body and indicated that there are no treatment options. Bishop Pearson has been receiving comfort care as his cancer has returned. In recent times, Bishop Carlton Pearson has been battling cancer and has been facing significant challenges.
The family will release the funeral and obituary details at a later date. The family needs time to grieve and when they are prepared, they will let the public know the details of the funeral. As we mourn the passing of the beloved reverend, Carlton Pearson, we remember his life and work in the fields of faith and spirituality. He leaves behind a legacy of teaching, music, and an unwavering commitment to a more inclusive vision of the divine. Stick to our site for any news updates.
