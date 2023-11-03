Carlton Pearson Cause of Death? Bishop Carlton Pearson Died Due to Long Time Illness

Carlton Demetrius Pearson was born on the 19th of March, 1953. He is remembered as one of the most influential religious leaders of our time. During his time as pastor of Higher Dimensions church in Tulsa, he introduced a unique blend of religious teachings that challenged the status quo and opened up conversations about faith and the divine. He also served as an associate evangelist for the Oral Roberts Association and went on to become a member of the Board of Regents of Oral Roberts University. He served for 15 years and was honored with several Honorary Doctorates from the university. In 1977, he started Higher Dimensions Inc., which marked the start of a new spiritual journey for him. In the following year, he started a church in Tulsa that quickly grew to over 5,000 members that met weekly.

Carlton Pearson Cause of Death?