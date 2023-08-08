Carmen Xtravaganza Death Reason? Carmen Xtravaganza, ‘Paris is Burning’ Star, Passed Away at 62

Here we are sharing saddened and shocking news with you that Carmen Xtravaganza has passed away reportedly. She was an iconic actress who is no longer among her close ones. She breathed last on Friday at the age of 62. It is very painful news for her community as they lost their beloved person. Since her passing news came on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Carmen Xtravaganza was a very talented lady. She was better known as a conic actress and a member of the Ballroom Hall of Fame. She was also popular as a star in the famous documentary Paris Is Burning. In 1985 she joined the lively ballroom scene, and she became a part of the famous House of Xtravaganza. Her important impact on the community created her a favourite. She also played a climactic role in increasing awareness about vital social problems and supporting the LGBTQ+ community’s rights. She started her medical transition, starting hormone therapy when she was 16 years old. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Carmen Xtravaganza Death Reason?

An iconic actress Carmen Xtravaganza is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 62 on 4 August 2023, Friday. Her family has confirmed her passing news. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very broken and now they must be very curious to know about the whole information about the news. As per the report, she died after a battle with lung cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Carmen Xtravaganza was born in Rota, Spain on 9 April 1961. She was a very talented lady who did great work in her career and achieved huge success due to her best work. She will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her social media platforms. May Carmen Xtravaganza's soul rest in peace.