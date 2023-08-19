Carol Duvall Cause of Death? HGTV’s Popular Host known as ‘Queen of Crafts’ Dies at 97

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Carol Duvall has passed away. She was an American TV personality who was no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Monday at 97 years old. It is harrowing news for her community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning her death. Since the demise news has come on the internet many people have been shocked and they are very curious to know about Carol Duvall and what she died. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Carol-Jean Duvall was a very respected lady who was very popular as an American television personality. She was better known for hosting skills and crafts-themed programming. She was a long-time host who worked for ‘The Carol Duvall Show’ on HGTV. She started her television career on a children’s show in Grand Rapids in 1951. She achieved much-deserved buffs during her connection with arts and crafts shows on ABC and HGTV. She had a fantastic personality and did great work in her career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Carol Duvall Cause of Death?

Celebrated host Carol Duvall is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Monday, 31 July 2023 when she was 97 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by her family. On the basis of the report, She passed away in Traverse City, Michigan. But there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

As far as we know, Carol Duvall was born on 10 January 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. but she was raised in Grand Rapids. She completed her education at Michigan State University. She got married to Carl Duvall in 1945 but it did not last for long. They were blessed with two sons. She achieved huge success due to her best work. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened. They have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms.