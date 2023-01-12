Carole Cook Death Reason? Former Protege of Lucille Ball and Sixteen Candles Actress, Dies at 98

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous actress Carole Cook has passed away recently at the age of 98. She was a very American actress and her real name is Mildred Frances Cook but she was better known as Carole Cook. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about Carole Cook and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Carole Cook was very popular for her acting honour in iconic projects such as Sixteen Candles. She was known for appearances on The Lucy Show and Here’s Lucy. She was a very well-known US television actress who left the world 3 days before her birthday. Cook starred in the animated Disney movie Home on the Range, voicing Pearl Gesner. She worked in many movies like Grandview, The Incredible Mr Limpet, Sixteen Candles, U.S.A and Palm Springs. She was a very famous actress who achieved huge success in her career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Carole Cook Death Reason?

According to the report, a very well-known actress Carole Cook passed away when she was 98 years old. She took her last breath on 11 January 2023, Wednesday. Since her passing news went out on the social media platform lots of people are very curious to know about her cause of death. She died peacefully and her cause of death was heart failure. Her passing news has been confirmed by Robert Malcolm. As we already mentioned that the actress was three days she from celebrating her 99th birthday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Mildred Frances Cook was born on 14 January 1924 in Abilene, Texas, United States. She was one of four kids and she was a daughter of Leland Preston Cook and Maudine. She was a very talented and amazing person who achieved huge succes in her entire career. Since her passing news went out on social media many people have been expressing their condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.