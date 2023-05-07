Caroline Koettker Death Reason? Overland Park Resident Caroline Koettker Passed Away

Here we are sharing the painful news that Caroline Koettker has passed away reportedly. She was a resident of Overland Park, Kansas who is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday at the age of 20. Since her passing news come on the internet many people have been very shocked as no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about her and what happened to her. we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Caroline Koettker was a 20-year-old who had a promising future ahead of her. She was a student of Elementary Education at Kansas State University with a stellar academic record. Previous to her studies at Kansas State University, she attended Blue Valley West. Despite being a full-time student, Carolyn served as an intervention aide at USD 383’s Bluemont Elementary School. Her coworkers and students had her in high regard, and they were drawn to her sincere and compassionate nature. She was a shining model of what a kind and selfless soul looks like. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Caroline Koettker is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday, 1st May 2023 at the age of 20. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, Caroline Koettker's cause of death has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends.

Since Caroline Koettker passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as she left this world far too soon. It is very painful news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family. As far as we know, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 8th, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension, located at 9510 W. 127th Street in Overland Park. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platfroms.