Carroll County Accident: Teen Among Four Killed in Multi-Car Crash CCTV Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a teenager was one of four individuals who lost their lives in a multi-vehicle collision in Carroll County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to the Maryland State Police, a tragic multi-car accident in Carroll County claimed the lives of four individuals, one of whom was a teenager. The fatal collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. when state troopers were dispatched to the westbound side of Liberty Road near Skidmore Road in response to a three-vehicle crash, as detailed by authorities.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Charles Black III, aged 72, was driving a Chevy Equinox westbound on Liberty Road. He came to a stop and then attempted to execute a left turn onto Skidmore Road. It was during this maneuver that a Saturn, driven by Austin Walker, aged 25 and hailing from Westminster, collided with the rear of Black’s vehicle, according to the troopers’ account. The force of the collision caused Charles Black’s Chevy Equinox to veer into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road, where it was struck by a Ford F-350 traveling eastbound, as reported by authorities.

Carroll County Accident

Tragically, Charles Black succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. Additionally, two passengers in his Chevy Equinox, namely 69-year-old Barbara Black and 63-year-old Debbie Hill, lost their lives in the collision, according to the troopers’ account. Two other passengers in the Chevy Equinox, including 17-year-old Gage Black and a 15-year-old, were airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for medical treatment, as stated by authorities.

Regrettably, Gage Black did not survive his injuries, troopers confirmed. The driver of the Ford F-350 was transported by ambulance to Carroll Hospital in Westminster to receive treatment for his injuries, as reported by authorities. Investigators have not found evidence to suggest that impaired driving played a role in the multi-vehicle crash. The investigation on Saturday necessitated the closure of all lanes on the westbound side of Liberty Road.