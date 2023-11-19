Carroll County: Athena Huff Missing in Eldersburg, Urgent Search 15-year-old Girl

Missing 15-year-old Athena Jade Huff is being sought across the country after disappearing from her home in Eldersburg, Carroll County. A nationwide search is underway and a public appeal is being made for information. Folks in Eldersburg are on edge as the search for Athena continues. She disappeared from her home on November 15th. Let’s continue not to miss any necessary information which is related to this incident. So, read it carefully. Eldersburg, Maryland’s Athena Jade Huff, 15, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, November 15.

She was last seen leaving her home for a local playground around 3:30 in the afternoon. Huff, a native of Eldersburg, Maryland, was born on the 6th of October, 2008. She has brown hair that is above the shoulder length. Athena is a beloved member of her Eldersburg community. She is a well-liked and well-known member of the community. Her disappearance has sent a ripple effect through Eldersburg, Carroll County, and surrounding areas. According to Eldersburg police, Athena was last seen wearing a black Hooded Sweatshirt with Red Writing Black Pants Purple Slide Sandals Dark-colored Socks.