Carson Hernandez Death Reason? Carson Hernandez of Glasgow KY Passed Away, Accident

Recently the shocking incent has come on the internet that a 14-year-old boy has passed away recently. The 14 years old boy was identified as Carson Hernandez. Carson Hernandez was involved in the car accident. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently his passing news has come on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this.

Carson Gil Hernandez was a young boy who was only 14 years old. He was from Glasgow, Kentucky. He was born on 8th October 2009 and he was studying at Barren County Middle School in the eighth grade. He was the beloved son of Russell and Lorie Hernandez. He was a very talented and sharp-mind child who filled up every available second enjoying the outdoors including fishing, hunting and riding off-road on his four-wheeler. He was an amazing child who will be missed by many people.

Carson Hernandez Death Reason?

As per the report, Carson Gil Hernandez passed away at the age of 14. He took his last breath on Saturday, 11 February 2023. He was involved in a car accident and he died due to his heavy injuries. Currently, there is no information about the car accident. Here we are trying a connect with his family, and friends for getting more information about the accident. His passing news left many people heartbroken and in shock as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age.

Carson Gil Hernandez is survived by his mom and dad and one sister. Since his passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. His family and friends have been mourning his death. His funeral service is going to happen on Friday, 17 February 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Bartley & Sons Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Carson Hernandez's soul rest in peace.