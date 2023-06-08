Casco Car Crash: Dylan Chretien & Nicholas Centofanti Dies in a Fatal Car Accident

The breaking news is coming that two people lost their lives in a car accident. This is a piece of unfortunate and heartbreaking news. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. The police department also released the identification of the victims. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. As per reports, two cars hit each other and caused the death of two people. People want to get information about the victim. If you want to get complete details regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, on Wednesday two cars collided, and in this collision, two people lost their lives in a fatal accident. This car accident happened on Wednesday morning. If you are searching for the name of the victim who really affects by this accident name is Dylan Chretien. As per reports, Dylan Chretein was 19 years old and was from Bridgton resident. He died on the spot on Wednesday morning. While another person who also affects by this accident name is Nicholas Centofanti. As per reports, Dylan Chretein died in this accident but Nicholas Centofanti is critically injured.

Casco Car Crash

Further, Nicholas Centofanti is 20 years old and is from Casco resident. Currently, his health condition is very critical. His treatment is ongoing at Maine Medical Centre in Portland. Moreover, this car accident happened around 7 a.m., near close to 341 Tenney Hill Road. According to the County Sheriff’s reports, both cars’ condition is very bad. One car is damaged while another one is stuck in trees. Further, in this fatal accident, Nicholas Centofanti’s treatment is ongoing at Maine Medical Centre Hospital while Dylan Chretien lost his life at the scene of the collision. This news is circulating all around social media. Still, the police department is investigating this case.

As per reports, 20 years old’s parents shared information about their son that he was brain dead. The car accident was very horrific and caused their son to be brain dead. He have only a few hours to survive because his brain was dead. His parents also said that the car’s speed was the cause of this very horrific collision. This is a very tough time for both victim’s families. People are paying tribute to the dead 19-year-old boy. Further, Dylan Chretein’s parents made a GoFundMe account to collect amount for the funeral for their late son. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you 0n the same site.