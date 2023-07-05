Casino Jizzle Cause of Death? Memphis Independent Rapper Shot to Death at 27

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Casino Jizzle has passed away recently. He was a talented rapper who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 27. He was a very amazing person recently his passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms uncunted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Since the rapper’s demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now many people want to know how Casino Jizzle dead. On the basis of the report, Casino Jizzle was shot and killed, and this tragic accident happened in Memphis on 5 July 202 Wednesday. Kollege Kidd announced the rapper’s death on Twitter. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one had thought that he would lose his life like this. Currently, the whole of Memphis, Tennessee rap fans have been grieving his death. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Casino Jizzle Cause of Death?

As far as we know, This isn’t the first time that Casino Jizzle was involved in gun violence. Jizzle the gangster rapper was already involved in the shooting which happened in 2019. Police state that a lady and her boyfriend had been redeeming tickets inside the Chuck E. Cheese on North Germantown Parkway when he told her that he had been going to his automobile. He was seriously injured and hospitalized. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Casino Jizzle was a very talented rapper and he was from Memphis, TN, United States. His real name was Robert Tunstall. He was first seemed on Memphis’s streets, he was very famous and liked. A few of his popular tracks like 4×4 Real, We Da Opps, and City Girls among others. He gathered more than 10 million streams on Apple Music and has over monthly listens on Spotify. He has 66.3 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. Currently, the rapper’s death is under investigation. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.