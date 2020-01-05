CAT 2019 Results: 10 candidates score 100 percentile, all from tech backgrounds :- Result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) which were announced by IIM Kozhikode on Saturday revealed that ten candidates have scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) examinations. This was the lowest since CAT 2013 when eight candidates managed to get a perfect score.

This came despite a tweak in the test, which was supposed to make it easier for candidates from across all disciplines and level the playing field, had little effect. Once again, though, all 10 toppers who scored 100 percentile were from engineering or technology backgrounds.

According to the statement issued, 6 of these candidates are from the IITs, 2 from the NITs, and 1 candidate is from Jadavpur University. From the permanent address provided during the application, 4 candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining candidates are from Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, said Shubhasis Dey, CAT Convener, 2019.

Meanwhile, 21 candidates have scored an overall 99.99 percentile, out of which 19 candidates are from the engineering/technology background.

This year, 75004 female candidates and 134917 male candidates sat for the exam, along with 5 transgender candidates. Around 2,44,169 candidates had registered for the exam this year, compared to 2,40,338 last year, the highest since 2008.

Despite women accounting for nearly 36% of the candidates this year, none have made it to the 100 percentilers lists. Two women and three non-engineers had last made it among the 20 toppers in CAT 2017. CAT 2019 was conducted in two shifts on November 24, 2019. The examination is considered a gateway into the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 100 other top B-schools and was held in November across 376 centres in 156 cities.

Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM Kozhikode said, “This year’s CAT examination was one of the smoothest held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam.”

Ramnath Kanakadandi, National CAT Course Director, T.I.M.E, one of the leading CAT tutorial centres, said, “IIMs have been trying to provide a test paper where engineering or non-engineering stream doesn’t matter but a candidate’s approach to it. High-level mathematics questions have been few, which is why there have been many candidates from non-engineering backgrounds who have scored very high this year,”

IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2019 scores. More than 115 other non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2019 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

Candidates can now download their official CAT 2019 scorecards by logging into the official website i.e. www.iimcat.ac.in.