Catawba County Accident: Woman Critically Injured in Fiery Chain-Reaction Crash

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman sustained critical injuries in a fiery chain-reaction crash in Catawba County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Thursday night, a high-impact chain-reaction collision involving three cars and a tractor-trailer resulted in a woman suffering critical injuries in Catawba County, as reported by the highway patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Highway 16 at Buffalo Shoals Road, according to troopers. The driver of a Toyota Corolla entered the intersection on a red light, colliding with a Honda Accord that was attempting to turn left onto Highway 16, authorities explained.

The flames quickly engulfed the Corolla, prompting the tractor-trailer driver and two bystanders to assist in extracting the driver from the car. As per investigators, both vehicles were left incapacitated in the northbound lanes of Highway 16. Two minutes later, a Honda Civic traveling in the same direction collided with the Accord. Subsequently, a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction collided with both disabled cars, leading the truck and the Corolla to skid off the road and into power pole guidewires. The falling pole struck the tractor-trailer, igniting a fire.

Catawba County Accident

Witnessing the flames spreading to the Corolla, the tractor-trailer driver and two passersby aided in rescuing the car’s driver. The injured driver was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, as confirmed by troopers. Meanwhile, the Accord’s driver was transported to a local hospital with no serious injuries, according to investigators. Both the tractor-trailer and Civic drivers emerged unharmed. During this incident, over 500 people in the vicinity experienced power outages, which were subsequently restored later on Friday. The Civic’s driver managed to maneuver onto the shoulder. Subsequently, a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction struck both disabled cars, causing the truck and the Corolla to skid off the road and into power pole guidewires. The impact led to the pole collapsing, striking the tractor-trailer and igniting a fire.

The driver was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. The Accord’s driver was transported to a local hospital but reportedly sustained non-serious injuries, as indicated by investigators. Both the tractor-trailer driver and the Civic’s driver emerged unharmed. During the incident, over 500 people in the vicinity experienced power outages; however, these disruptions were resolved later on Friday. While investigators do not suspect impairment played a role in the crash, they mention that charges related to the case are pending further investigation. The road remained shut down for approximately eight hours.



