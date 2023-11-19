Catawba County Crash: Woman Dies From Injuries After Chain-Reaction Accident

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a woman succumbs to injuries following a chain-reaction crash in Catawba County. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fatal chain-reaction collision, engulfed in flames, occurred in Catawba County, as reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident took place approximately at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 16 and Buffalo Shoals Road. According to troopers, a Toyota Corolla, running a red light, collided with a Honda Accord attempting a left turn onto Highway 16, involving three cars and a tractor-trailer, resulting in the tragic death of a woman.

Subsequently, the flames extended to the Corolla, prompting the tractor-trailer driver and two bystanders to assist in extracting the car’s driver. As per investigators, both vehicles remained incapacitated in the northbound lanes of Highway 16. Within two minutes, a Honda Civic traveling in the same direction collided with the Accord. The Civic driver managed to pull onto the shoulder.

Catawba County Crash

Following this, a tractor-trailer moving in the same direction struck both immobilized cars, causing them and the truck to slide off the road into power pole guidewires. The impact led to the pole collapsing, striking the tractor-trailer, and igniting a fire. The driver was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to troopers. Unfortunately, on Saturday, the Corolla’s driver succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as 34-year-old Julia Annice Chandler from Hickory.

Investigators reported that the Accord’s driver was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined he had not sustained serious injuries. Fortunately, neither the tractor-trailer driver nor the Civic’s driver suffered any injuries. During this period, over 500 people in the vicinity experienced power outages, but these disruptions were rectified later on Friday. Impairment is not considered a contributing factor in the crash, as per investigators; however, charges related to the incident are pending further investigation. The road remained closed for approximately 8 hours.