Catholic Priest Isaac Achi Burned To Death In Nigeria By Bandits:- Many horrific incidents have been reported in the Northern Nigerian region. The entire Nigerian Catholic society has shocked after learning about the tragic death of a Catholic priest who burned to death on Sunday. According to the sources, the priest has been identified after his body was found among the charred parish building of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Father Isaac Achi was the priest who was burned to death on Sunday after bandits set fire to his parish rectory in northern Nigeria. Since the news of this horrific crime came ahead, there is a trice among many priests.

Catholic Priest Isaac Achi Burned To Death

Now, the police are investigating this crime and trying to locate the culprits behind this incident. The news was confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Minna, Nigeria. This incident took place after armed bandits attacked the priest’s residence in the village of Kafin Koro at around 3 AM. Another priest named Father Collins Omeh escaped the space but was injured with gunshot wounds and currently, he is being treated in a hospital. Since the news of this incident came out, many people are taking their social media handles to pay tribute to him.

A Facebook user, Ikenna Onwukwe wrote,” I’m saddened by the vicious murder of another Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Isaac Achi, in Niger State yesterday by terrorists. He was incinerated alongside the parish house while another Priest escaped with gunshots. I have the utmost respect for the millions of Muslims who believe in the sanctity of life and peaceful coexistence. However, I’m worried that in the lead up to the 2023 election, more voices are not being raised in protest at the existential threat posed by the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of APC or a repeat Muslim presidential candidate of PDP in a country racked by a dearth of equity, justice and Fairplay”.

The Governor of the Nigerian state of Niger, Alhaji Sani Bello Abubaker described this horrific attack called “ungodly and inhumane”. Bello said,” This is a sad moment, for a priest to be killed in such a manner means that we are not safe, these terrorists have lost it, and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage”.

Who Was Isaac Achi?

According to the sources, Achi had served as the parish priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he was killed. Along with this, he was the chairman of the local branch of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN). Unfortunately, it was a horrific crime that shocked the entire priest community. He will be always remembered by his followers. #RIPIsaacAchi