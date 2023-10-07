Cathy Ferguson Cause of Death? Sir Alex Ferguson’s Wife Passed Away at 84, Obituary

It is very sad to share that Lady Cathy Ferguson passed away at the age of 84 and her death news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and social media pages. She was the beloved wife of a Scottish former football manager and player, Alex Ferguson, and now her death broke the hearts of many who are expressing their sorrows for her loss. Lots of people are paying attention to learn more about her death by hitting the online platform and it become a topic of discussion. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more about herself in this article.

Her death news was officially announced and shared by her husband through the medium of a Facebook post. Eamonn Holmes confirms her death and shared a heartfelt message for her. She died on Thursday 5 October 2023 and she was 84 years old at the time of her passing. The cause of her death is not revealed yet and there is no information has been shared about the circumstances surrounding her death. It is also shared that she died due to her long-old age. Meanwhile, she passed away naturally but the exact details are not disclosed yet. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Cathy Ferguson Cause of Death?

She was a native of Glasgow and she had the privilege of being the esteemed wife of Sir Alex Ferguson who is known as a renowned former Manchester United manager. She was a beloved wife and mother of three sons, Mark, Darren, and Jason now her death news made a deep sorrow for her. She lived in Wilmslow, Cheshire and she got married in 1966. She was married to Alex Ferguson and they were together from 1966 until her death in October 2023. Several details remain to share with you, so swipe up this article to know more.

Furthermore, she encountered her future spouse during their employment at a typewriter manufacturing facility in 1964. She was survived by her family members including, her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild." Many are paying tributes for her loss and mourns her passing. Her family is suffering from a painful moment and many are supporting them by sharing their condolence. Presently, there is no information has been shared related to her funeral and final rites arrangements. The cause of her death is still unknow.