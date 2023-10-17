Caught on Camera: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3-vehicle Crash on US-17 in Volusia Footage

Volusia County is in a state of mourning following the tragic death of one individual in a three-vehicle collision. The local community is still in shock at the news. Read on for more information on this tragedy and the subsequent events in our comprehensive report. Let’s continue to read the entire article to get a single piece of information related to this horrific incident. So, read it carefully.
A 20-year-old Seville woman was killed Monday morning in a three-car accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lilian Escobedo's family was at the scene of the crash shortly after it happened. "Lilian was a wonderful person and she will always be in our thoughts and prayers," said Kassandra Martinez, one of the victim's family members. "We're still trying to understand what happened," she said. "We don't know what happened yet." The FHP reported that the accident occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. Monday morning at the crossroads of US 17 and Prevatt Road. The FHP reported that there were three vehicles involved in the accident.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in 3-vehicle Crash on US-17
The Florida Highway Patrol has determined that Escobedo lost control of her vehicle while attempting to maneuver around a curve and return to her driving lane. As Escobedo attempted to make her way back to her lane, she was rear-ended by another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The incident closed the road for approximately four hours while traffic homicide investigators tried to determine what had happened. Family members have reported that Escobedo had just dropped her infant son off at daycare when the accident occurred. Although the infant is reportedly too young to remember his mother or understand the details of the accident, the family is committed to preserving her name.
The family said they'll do their best to carry on her legacy. "He'll grow up knowing what an amazing mom she was," Martinez said. "We'll do our best to pass it on to him." As for the other people involved in the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said one person was taken to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and the other two were airlifted to the hospital.
