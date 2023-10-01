Caught on Camera: 38-yr-old SRPF Staffer Killed in Road Accident Footage

A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) officer in Nagpur, identified as Constable Cook, tragically lost his life after colliding with a lorry driver while on his way to his residence for lunch following the completion of his duties. Fortunately, Cook was pronounced dead before medical attention could be provided. The incident took place near Jaitala, a locality in the Sangharsh area of Nagpur. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

The deceased has been confirmed as Subhash Gulabrao Mangam from Date Layout, Jaitala. He was a member of the South Railways Police Force (SRPF) Group-13 and was employed at the Hingna Road station. Upon completion of the preparation of the meal, he departed in his motor vehicle at approximately noon. Subsequently, the inhabitants of the food establishment informed the police of the incident by the provisions of the Mental Health Act of 1991. Upon receipt of the information, the manager of the MIC also consented to the situation. Swipe down and go below to know more information about this accident. 38-yr-old SRPF Staffer Killed in Road Accident

On Saturday afternoon, Mangam was on his way home after completing his shift when his two-wheeler collided with a lorry in the Jaitala-Sangharsh Nagar stretch. The police, assisted by the team of Surendra Tiwari, responded to the incident and declared Subhash dead upon arrival. The investigation of the incident was conducted thoroughly, and Subhash’s remains were then transported to a medical institution for further examination. The truck that hit Mangam’s 2-wheeler ended up crushing him to death. After the crash, the driver of the truck got away from the scene. People who saw the accident reported it to MIDC police who sent Mangam’s body for an autopsy. Police are now on the hunt for the driver. Keep reading our article. So, you don’t miss a single piece of information related to this incident.