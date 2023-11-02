Headline

Caught on Camera, Four Dead, Six Injured in Tangdar Road Accident

1 min ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a road accident in Tangdar has claimed the lives of four individuals and left six others injured. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.
Tragedy struck in Tangdar, a border town in North Kashmir, as a vehicle carrying passengers rolled over near Netti Gali. The accident claimed the lives of four individuals and left six others injured. Reports indicate that the incident involved a Sumo (registration number JK05C 9679) en route from Tangdar to Nawagubra. The driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the rollover, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to six more.

Four Dead, Six Injured in Tangdar

Local residents promptly initiated a substantial rescue effort. Four individuals tragically lost their lives at the scene, while the injured were swiftly transported to the Sub District Hospital Tangdar for medical attention. The deceased were identified as Saida Bano, daughter of Wali Mod Awan; Mohd Sayeed Raina, son of Late Ab Rahman; Razia Bano, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Kadlal; and Nusrat Begum, wife of Mohd Idrees Awan, all residents of Nowagabra.

Four Dead, Six Injured in Tangdar Road Accident

The injured individuals were identified as Rayaz Ahmad, Mohd Ismail Cheche, Driver Mohd Rafi, Rafidha Begum, Mohd Farooq Babzada, Shaheena Begum, Sarjeela Begum, Adeeba Bano, Adeeb Amjid, Mohd Anis, all residents of Nowagabra Karnah. A doctor at SDH Tangdar confirmed the fatalities and injuries, with the four individuals brought in pronounced dead, while the injured are currently under medical care. The news of this tragic incident cast a somber atmosphere over the community. Additionally, a police officer confirmed the accident and stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, with an investigation underway.

In contrast to the previous year, where Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a concerning surge in road accidents, particularly within Srinagar, the city has now shown notable improvement. In 2022, Srinagar recorded the highest number of accidents in the Kashmir region, resulting in a more than 20% increase in injuries and a rise in the total fatalities to 805, up from 774 in 2021. The annual report compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police has brought to light a significant escalation in road accidents, with the figure reaching 6,092 in 2022 compared to 5,452 in the previous year. Authorities have pinpointed traffic rule violations as the predominant cause of these accidents. Instances of speeding, disregarding red lights, and neglecting safety gear have been identified as contributing factors to these fatal accidents.

