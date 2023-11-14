Caught on Camera: Gory Accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese Road Claim 8 Lives

There is a shocking news coming out related to a tragic accident in which a total of eight people lost their lives and the news of this accident is making headlines on news channels. Yes, you heard right that eight people died in this accident and this news is making waves on the internet. Officials started investigation related to this incident and shared some reports. A lot of queries are coming on internet sites and many people are visiting search engine platforms to know more about this incident, so we created an article and shared all the information in detail.

According to exclusive reports, it was a collision between two vehicles, in which eight people died. The incident occurred on Sunday 12th November 2023 along the Akeem Akroso-Asmankesi Road in the Eastern Region of Ghana. A total of eight people lost their lives in this accident and many people were badly injured. The crashed vehicles were identified as a Pontiac Vibe and a Toyota Hiace. The news of this accident is continuously trending on the top and social media pages on the internet. There are very few details left about what caused this incident, so keep reading.

Gory Accident on Akyem Akroso-Asamankese Road

The Pontiac Vibe was traveling from Assamunkiz to Achiasse on a section of the road connecting Assamunkiz and Akroso when suddenly the driver lost control. When he lost control, the tire burst and as a result, the Bantama collided with a white Toyota Hiace carrying about fifteen passengers. A Toyota with registration number GM 3150-13 and a Pontiac with registration number GG 3528-14. Reportedly, the driver of a Pontiac Vibe lost control of the car after a tire burst while driving at high speed. Eight people died and several were seriously injured but no details about the victims have been shared. Keep reading to know more about this incident.

The deceased have been identified and efforts are still underway to call the families of the deceased. After this incident, local people called officials and other rescue operators. All departments reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to Asamanke Government Hospital for treatment. The exact circumstances and reasons behind this accident have not been publicly revealed. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you when we get more information. Officials will share updated reports soon.