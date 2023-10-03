Caught on Camera: Investigation Continues into Chesnee Vehicle Crash that Killed 3 Students

There is shocking news coming forward related to a terrible crash incident in which three people lost their lives. The news of this accident is running in the trends of the news channels and internet sites. This devasting crash incident also made headlines as a single-vehicle crash and attracted the attention of many. Many are continuously hitting search engine platforms to learn more about this accident and it is creating a buzz. Our sources have gained a lot of information about this incident and we are going to share it with you. Let us know all the details about this incident in this article, so read completely.

Recently, a terrible crash incident took place at about 03:36 pm on 29 September 2023 on Fairfield Road in northern Spartanburg County. In this single-vehicle crash, three people lost their lives and another person was rushed to the hospital. This accident occurred when the vehicle went off the road in the 1000 block of Fairfield Road near Henderson Road, as per the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger also stated that three passengers lost their lives and were pronounced dead at the incident scene. Some details are still baffled, so keep continuing your reading to know more.

Investigation Continues into Chesnee Vehicle Crash

Let us clarify that a total of four people were invoiced in this accident including three passengers and one driver. Three passengers died at the incident scene and the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the nearby hospital. The current condition of the injured driver is not confirmed and there is no personal details have been shared about the three passengers. The authorities didn’t disclose the information about the victims who died in this accident. The investigation is underway but not many details have been shared yet. Don’t skip any word and any line to know more about this accident.

It is shared that all four people who were involved in this accident were students at Chesnee High School. The authorities identified them but they didn't share the details publicly. The families of the victims and the school community are mourning thier loss and giving tributes to the deceased people. The victims were identified as Matthew (17) and Vitaliy (15) Rybinski (whose age is not confirmed) and they all lost thier lives in this accident. The exact reason behind this accident is not revealed or shared but the authorities are continuing to fetch more detail.