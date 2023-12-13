CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Caught on Camera: Man Swings From Speeding Autorickshaw On Delhis Signature Bridge

9 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we have come among you to share a piece of viral news with you. It has been learned from the recent news that while trying to perform a stunt, a moving auto knocked down a cyclist on Delhi’s busy Signature Bridge. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and attracted a lot of attention from people. After hearing this news, people have increased their curiosity to know more deeply about this incident. If you also want to know this news in depth, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

Man Swings From Speeding Autorickshaw

As we have told you in the beginning of the article while trying to perform a stunt, an auto moving on the busy Signature Bridge of Delhi knocked down a cyclist. However, this news is garnering a lot of happiness on the internet and is also forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been revealed that the video of the accident that took place on the Signature Bridge in Delhi was being recorded on the phone. The video of this incident is going viral on social media platforms. The stunt video is getting a lot of likes and views.

Man Swings From Speeding Autorickshaw

In the video going viral, you can see how an autorickshaw was passing through the Signature flyover in Delhi and suddenly a person came out of the auto. A man riding a bicycle was passing along with the autorickshaw, due to which the stuntman collided with the cyclist. After the collision, the man riding the bicycle falls to the ground and the video ends here. When the traffic police released its investigation on this matter, it was told that this incident occurred on Wednesday at a Signature flyover in North Delhi.

After this action, the boy and the police decided to solve this matter seriously. The police fined the people who carried out this incident. Because after this incident other riders had to face heavy traffic. However, this incident has thrown light on many dangerous things which could have caused loss of life and other damages. So far, only this news has come to light related to this incident, which we have shared with you in this article. Stay safe and stay tuned with us for the latest updates.

