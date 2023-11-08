Caught on Camera: One Person Airlifted, 3 Others Injured in Hwy 35 Collision

According to Kawartha Lake OPP statement, they responded to a car and truck collision on Highway 35 just north of Cameron Village on Sunday afternoon. According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers responded to the collision at approximately 3:05 p.m., along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Kawartha Lakes Fire. The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. Paramedics were called to the scene and transported three of the passengers to Toronto hospitals, with one airlifted to hospital in critical condition. The other two were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Check out this article to find out why this happened and help our readers figure out how to solve their questions related to it.

The collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles, resulting in the pickup truck rolling onto its roof and colliding with the bushes along the roadside. The accident necessitated the closure of the highway between Powells Road and County Lane Road, pending the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Technical Collision investigators and the Ontario Provincial Police Reconstructionist. The closure of the highway was in effect for approximately seven hours.

The driver and sole passenger of the pickup have been arrested. A 57-year-old Port Perry man is facing impaired operation charges. Police have not released the names of the victims or their injuries. OPP has shut down the highway for about seven hours between Powells Road and Country Lane Road while they investigate. The driver of the Pickup Truck, Keith Fowler (57) of Port Perry Ontario, has been arrested and is facing one charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He has a court date in Lindsay scheduled for later this afternoon.