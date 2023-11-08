Caught on Camera: One Person Airlifted, 3 Others Injured in Hwy 35 Collision

Four people were transported to a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash north of Cameron on Highway 35 on November 5th, 2023. Kawartha Lakes provincial police have charged a Port Perry man, 57, with operating a motor vehicle while impaired after a collision in which four people were injured. Continue reading the article to learn more about the causes of this incident and the individuals who were involved in this tragic accident.
According to Kawartha Lake OPP statement, they responded to a car and truck collision on Highway 35 just north of Cameron Village on Sunday afternoon. According to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers responded to the collision at approximately 3:05 p.m., along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Kawartha Lakes Fire. The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. Paramedics were called to the scene and transported three of the passengers to Toronto hospitals, with one airlifted to hospital in critical condition. The other two were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Check out this article to find out why this happened and help our readers figure out how to solve their questions related to it.
One Person Airlifted, 3 Others Injured
