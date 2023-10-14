Caught on Camera: Passenger Vehicle Driver Dies in Qamarwari Road Accident, Footage

A passenger car driver lost his life in a traffic accident that took place in the vicinity of Qamarwari in the evening, according to official sources on Thursday. It all happened on Thursday afternoon, and we’re going to take a look at all the details of what happened. So come with us to find out everything you need to know about related to this incident. So, read it carefully.

A police official of a department in Srinagar in the state of J&K confirmed to Kashmir News Observer that Mohammad Ashraf, a passenger car driver of Matador, died in the head-on clash with a wall in the vicinity of Police Colony, Srinagar, on Sunday evening. Mohammad Ashraf hails from the locality of Nawa Bazaar in the city.

According to the report, the driver of the car was taken to the hospital for more tests, and when they got there, the doctors said he was dead. The police report does not provide any further details regarding the cause of the accident, however, police are continuing to investigate.

The police have been made aware of the incident in the meantime, and further inquiries have been carried out. The identity of the victims has yet to be revealed, and law enforcement agencies have yet to disclose any details. This incident is a stark reminder of the precariousness of life, and the potential for it to be snatched away from us at any time.