Caught on Camera: SI Dead, Seven Injured As Auto Topples

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that a Sub Inspector in kanpur lost his life in a miserable road accident. Stay with this article to unveil this news. In another unfortunate road accident, a sub-inspector lost his life, and seven others sustained injuries when a speeding autorickshaw overturned after colliding with a motorcycle near Paras crossing on the Mughal Road in the Ghatampur area of the district on Sunday. The police promptly transported all injured individuals to the Ghatampur community health center.

Recognizing the severe condition of the five injured, including the sub-inspector, the medical team decided to refer them to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur. Tragically, the sub-inspector passed away en route to the hospital. The sub-inspector, Shivpal Singh, aged 55 and a resident of Oriya village in the district, was serving at Naraini police station in Banda district. He had recently taken a leave to visit his hometown and was on his way back to Naraini in Banda to resume duty on Sunday. The accident occurred as he reached the vicinity of a private school on Jahanabad road, where a speeding autorickshaw overturned, colliding with his motorcycle. In addition to Sub-inspector Shivpal Singh, the passengers in the autorickshaw also suffered significant injuries and were promptly taken to Ghatampur CHC. From there, they were referred to LLR hospital in Kanpur, but tragically, the sub-inspector did not survive the journey.

Seven Injured As Auto Topples

Furthermore, Ghatampur Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh confirmed that the sub-inspector’s body had been sent for a post-mortem examination, and medical attention is being provided to the other injured individuals. In 2022, Uttar Pradesh experienced a total of 22,595 road accident fatalities, marking an increase of 1,368 deaths compared to the figures from 2021. This information is sourced from the most recent transport department report, as obtained by HT. Ironically, this data emerges as the state government is actively conducting a month-long road safety campaign from January 4 to February 5.

The increase in the number of fatalities directly contradicts the government’s claims of implementing measures to enhance road safety. Uttar Pradesh has consistently held the unenviable distinction of having the highest number of road accident deaths in the country for several years, despite other states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh reporting a higher number of road accidents.