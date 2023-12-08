Caught on Camera: Teenager Dies After Kin Inserts Air Compressor Hose Into Rectum

Today we are going to share some shocking news with you. Recent reports have revealed that a teenager in Pune died after having an air compressor tube inserted into his rectum for ‘fun’. Yes, you heard it right. This news created an uproar as soon as it came on the internet. After this, a large number of people have been seen showing interest in knowing about this incident. People have also asked when this incident happened. How old was the child who was the victim of this accident? Have the police continued the investigation into this case and many other questions? With this, we have collected for you every clear information related to this incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and discuss this incident in depth.

As we have told you in the above paragraph a boy from Pune jokingly stuck the cover of the air compressor around his neck due to which he died. However, ever since this news came on the internet, it has been making headlines. According to the information, it has been learned that on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy died a horrific death in the Hadapsar area of Pune after his relative allegedly inserted the hose of an air compressor into his rectum. As soon as the police got information about this incident, realizing the seriousness of the situation, they started their strict investigation.

Teenager Dies After Kin Inserts Air Compressor Hose

While investigating the incident, the police informed the public that the incident took place on December 4, 2023, at a food processing unit manufacturing various types of flour in Hudspur Industrial Estate. After the death of the victim, the police took into custody Dheeraj Gopalsingh Gaur, who says that he had inserted the air compressor hose into the rectum of the victim Motilal for entertainment and he was unaware that it would take his life. Will go away.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the police also revealed that his stomach had bloated when the air compressor hose got stuck in his throat. After the death of the victim, his family is going through a very difficult time and is begging for justice.