Caught on Camera: Three Teachers on Election Duty Killed in Road Accident

Three teachers lost their lives on Wednesday morning after an SUV they were traveling in crashed into a truck while returning home after performing election duty. The accident occurred in the middle of the EVM distribution process in the first phase of Chhattisgarh first phase. The deceased were returning home from their election duty in the SUV they were traveling in, according to the police. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning in Bahigan village of Kondagaon police station. The EVMs were distributed in the Kondagaon district center.

The accident was so serious that the victims died instantly and the truck driver fled the spot. The locals informed the police officials who rushed to the spot. The accident occurred when a sports utility vehicle carrying the official collided with a truck. Two of the officials died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries in a hospital. According to the officials, the accident occurred when the truck driver sped away. The second official died after being treated in the hospital with severe injuries. The school teachers who died in the accident were identified as Shiv Netam, Santram Netam & Harendra Uike. The police said that a case has been registered and they are investigating the matter. The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. The truck has been seized and a case has been filed against the truck driver.

Polling for Chhattisgarh has been divided into two phases. The first phase, which covered 20 constituencies, was completed on Tuesday, November 7. For the remaining 90 constituencies, voting will take place on November 17. The first phase of voting in the state was held on Tuesday in the district of Kondagaon, where voters cast their votes in 20 out of the 90 constituencies. Police registered a case in this regard and further investigations are ongoing. On November 17, the second phase of voting will take place in the state. Keep reading to know more about the election.

The election commission has established 5,304 voting booths for the first phase of the electoral process. Out of the 20 seats to be contested, the following have been declared as part of the first phase: Pandaria, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakote, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta, out of which 223 candidates are vying for the top spot. Stay tuned to our website www.dekhnews.com for any further news updates.