CBSE Board Result 2023: Fake Notice Of Release Date And Time Goes Viral on Social Media

The news that we are sharing with our viewers is about the CBSE class 10th and 12th results. The students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE result and keeping an eye on the news. We are here to provide you with information that a circular indicating the result declaration by CBSE is circulating which is FAKE. A false letter is circulating on all social media platforms which looks like the CBSE official document. The circulation of the letter is stormed all over. It is of concern that students can fall prey to such fake notices. Let’s know the reality of the circular which is being surfaced on the internet these days. Be with us.

It has been reported that the false document circulating contains all of the information that a CBSE result official circular might contain, such as specifics on mark sheet download, digital mark sheet, result links, information about Digilocker etc. The circular is mentioning the 11th of May as the result declaring date. But CBSE has urged students to wait for the official announcement. CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in a statement confirmed that CBSE has not issued any official notice about the result date.

CBSE Board Result 2023

The candidates of classes 10th and 12th are eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding the result date. CBSE has advised to check on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in whenever the date is announced. These fake circular somewhat contains links that may be spam. The false circular is mentioning many websites like cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 and 12 results can also be found on Digilocker and UMANG. The official announcement by the CBSE can be anytime.

It has been reported almost every year these types of fake circulars make a presence on the internet. People are appealing to the cybercrime branch to investigate about that who create these circulars and with what motive. It should be before all. As the fake circular came to notice, a tweet by CBSE headquarters surfaced showing the false circular and fake stamp over it to alert all students. However, the students are eagerly watching their screens to be aware of the information about the result declaration as their fate is locked and needs to be revealed soon.

So the students, do not be impatient. It is going to be declared soon as informed by CBSE. We are also keeping an eye on every announcement by CBSE. Stay tuned…….