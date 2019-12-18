CBSE Class 10th & Class 12th Board Date Sheet 2020 Out at cbse.nic.in Details Here :- The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the CBSE board exam 2020 date sheet or time table for both class 10th and class 12th today on December 18, 2019. The students who are going to appear for the same can check the detailed subject–wise time table for their board exam 2020 at its official website i.e. cbse.nic.in. HPBOSE 10th & 12th Board Date Sheet

CBSE Class 10th & Class 12th Board Date Sheet 2020

As per CBSE Time Table 2020, CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams will start from 15th February 2020 onwards. Last year too, the CBSE exams started on the same date.

Steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2020 datesheet:

Log on to the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Class XII EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020 or Class X EXAMINATION Datesheet, 2020”

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Check exam dates and timings

Download it and take print out of the same for future use.

The examinations for the vocational subjects would begin from February 15, 2020. However, the first paper for core subjects i.e. for Information Technology Subject for Class 10 students will be held on 2nd March 2020. Same goes with CBSE 12th datesheet. The exams for core or main subjects would end on March 20, 2020 for Class 10 and March 30, 2020 for Class 12.

CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams will begin from 10 am and 15 minutes will give given to each candidate to read the question paper. The question paper will be given at 10.15 am and students should go through the question paper for 15 minutes before beginning the exam. The exam will begin at 10.30 am and will go anywhere from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm depending on the paper. To pass the exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. For CBSE, candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks to pass.

Interestingly, this is the first time that class 10 students will have the option of opting between two-level mathematics exam. Almost 73 per cent of Delhi government school students have decided to make their lives easier during the 2020 class 10 board examinations.

In contrast, just about 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who have registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics.

As per the instructions released by the board, the results would be released by first week of May. All parents and students are advised to keep a check on the official website for any update regarding the examination. Roll numbers or admit cards for the board examination would be sent to the respective schools, who would in turn distribute it to the students.

As for the private candidates, the CBSE Board Examination admit cards would be available on cbse.nic.in soon. Updates regarding the roll numbers would be provided on the page, once available.