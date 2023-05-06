CCTV Footage: Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya Was Stabbed to Death in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

Today we are going to give the latest update on the Tillu Tajpuria murder case which happened in the early morning of 2nd May. Now the CCTV footage of the deadly attack on the gangster by the other gangsters is viral on the internet. People are scrolling down again and again to watch the brutal killing of the gangster and the shocking thing is that some cops are standing nearby and merely watching the episode. It was suspicious at that time also that without internal help, the plan of killing a gangster in another cell can not be performed. And now the CCTV footage has revealed the truth before us. Although the gangster was a brutal criminal, the cops’ participation with other gangsters has put the security system in question. Be with us till the end to know all about the recent viral footage.

We shared with you the whole news of the brutal murder of Tillu Tajpuria a few days back on the day of the incident. The whole episode was suspended at that time also as Delhi’s Tihar jail bears a strict security system as per the information and such kind of incidents put the officials in the dock. It has been sourced that the plot of Tillu Tajpuria’s murder was fully planned by the Gogi gang. Here we are sharing again that Tillu Tajpuria alias Sunil Mann was killed by rival gangsters– Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda and Riyaz Khan. It has been light that Tillu was shifted to the ground floor below his rival’s cell a few days ago only.

Tillu Tajpuriya Was Stabbed to Death

The video has shocked the lawmakers also as many people including many lawyers have twitted in response to the video. The video is revealing that accused killers are entering and stabbing Tillu Tajpuria and police officials are standing around. After some time some jail officials are removing the body with the help of a blanket and is taken to a common area near the exit. The police officials have been identified and seven officials have been suspended till now as per the information. The law officers are commenting upon it and expressing that the prison administration has collapsed.

The rigorous investigation is ongoing now. According to a senior officer, a departmental inquiry was conducted into the gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s fatal stabbing incident in Tihar jail. The special cell of Delhi Police will be investigating the case now. Through souces, it has been also revealed that the accused killers consumed painkillers to numb pain if they get any injury. Sources said Tihar Jail Director-General Sanjay Beniwal met Lt Governor VK Saxena and presented him with a detailed report on the stabbing. Let’s watch what more comes to light now. Stay tuned……