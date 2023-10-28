CDZ vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Cadiz vs Sevilla LaLiga EA Sports League

The La Liga EA Sports League’s next football match is going to take place at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. This match is fixed to be played between Cadiz (CDZ) and Sevilla (SEV). Both of the teams carry a huge number of fans around the world who are waiting for this match. This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Sunday 29 October 2023. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, predictions, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams gave thier best in this torment and won the hearts of many audiences and viewers. Cadiz played a total of 10 matches in this tournament and faced two wins, three draws, or five losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in the 16th position of the points table. On the other side, Sevilla has faced two wins, three draws, or four losses in the last nine matches of this tournament. This team is currently ranked in the 13th place in the points table. Both teams have strong players and they will give their best until the end of this football match.

CDZ vs SEV (Cadiz vs Sevilla) Match Details

Match: Cadiz vs Sevilla (CDZ vs SEV)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Sunday, 29th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla

CDZ vs SEV (Cadiz vs Sevilla) Starting 11

Cadiz (CDZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Jeremias Ledesma, 2. Isaac Carcelen, 3. Rafael Jimenez, 4. Jorge Mere, 5. Javier Hernandez-Carrera, 6. Ivan Alejo, 7. Gonzalo Escalante, 8. Ruben Alcaraz, 9. Rominigue Kouame, 10. Chris Ramos, 11. Maxi Gomez

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Orjan Nyland, 2. Jesus Navas, 3. Nemanja Gudelj, 4. Marcos Acuna, 5. Sergio Ramos, 6. Lucas Ocampos, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 8. Djibril Sow, 9. Boubakary Soumare, 10. Youssef En-Nesyri, 11. Dodi Lukebakio

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the match-winning prediction of the team winning then it cannot be said too early because both teams performed most of the similar gameplay. Currently, no player has had any injury before this match and all will give thier best until the end of this football match.