CECC vs ETF Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM

Hello, all the cricket match loves, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best and most famous KCC T10 Elite League is back with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated and much-awaited match and this match is going to be played between Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best as they want to win the match. Fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CECC vs ETF match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are super excited about this match as they want to support their favorite team. They also know that the match will be played between two amazing teams and it will be very enjoyable. KCC T10 Elite League will see Ceylinco Express CC facing off against EcovertFM at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Fans must be very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) vs EcovertFM (ETF)

Team: KCC T10 Elite League

Date:12th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) Possible playing 11:1.Viraj Weerasekara(WK), 2. Mohamed Shafran(C), 3. Sandaruwan Chinthaka, 4. Akalanka Dilshan, 5. Priyakanth Harichchandra, 6. Vengadashen Abhishek, 7. Akram Mohamed, 8. Dilsan Weerarathna, 9. Madhushan Nayanajith, 10. Dulaj Abeykoon, 11. Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka

EcovertFM (ETF) Possible playing 11: 1. Murshid Mustafa, 2. Naveen Jacob(WK), 3. Bilal Tahir, 4. Mirza Ahmed, 5. Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II(WK)(C), 6. Mirwas Masoom, 7. Rooh Ullah-Khan, 8. Praveen Raj Rao, 9. Riaz Amin, 10. Jay Maheshkumar, 11. Haider Ali-Liaqat

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to face each other in the match. The match will be played between Ceylinco Express CC vs EcovertFM on 12th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the CECC team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the EFT team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. As per the scoreboard, the CECC team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.