Celebrate 6th Day of Navratri Katyayani Mata Rani Mantra Colors Images Pics Photos Wallpapers 2023

Today is 6th day of Navratri and on this day worship of maa Katyayani took place all over India with a lot of joy and happiness. To vanquish the demon Mahishasura, the Mother Goddess took the form of Katyayani which is the sixth form of Durga. It is believed to be the most violent of the nine Avatars of the Mother. In this form, the Goddess is also adulated as the warrior Goddess who leads the war for Heaven against the Asuras peopling and ruling Hell. She is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri that falls today i.e on 22nd March 2023.

6th Day of Navratri Katyayani Mata Rani Details

Goddess Katyayani is known for appearance, majestic and mighty, Inspires awe in the Asuras and their instruments who are intent on conquering Heaven and subsequently, Earth to enjoy undisputed sway over the Three Worlds. Maa Katyayani has 3 eyes and 4 hands. She holds a sword in Her one left-hand and a lotus in another. The other 2 hands respectively show protecting and allowing actions. If you make vow of fasting and worshipping her, she would bless you with the husband you have wished and prayed for. If a lady’s marriage is getting delayed due to one or the other reason, she may worship Maa Katyayani to remove obstacles that may be causing delays in her marriage.

Navratri 6th Day Maa Katyayani Mantra Colors

कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि ।

नन्द गोपसुतं देविपतिं मे कुरु ते नमः ॥

Kātyāyani mahāmāyē mahāyōgin’yadhīśvari |

Nanda gōpasutaṁ dēvipatiṁ mē kuru tē namaḥ ||

Sashti – Navratri 6th Day – Orange

Navratri 6th Day Images Pics Photos Wallpapers 2023

