2020!!! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Msgs Wishes SMS Whatsapp Status DP Images : Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the last of the 10 Sikh Gurus and succeeded his father Guru Tegh Bahadur as the leader of the Sikhs at the young age of nine. He was a spiritual master,warrior, poet and philosopher. He was born at Patna, Bihar, India, on 22nd December 1666. His birthday sometimes falls either in December or January or even both months in the Gregorian calendar. The annual celebration of the Guru’s birthday is based on the Nanakshahi calendar. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a Sikh festival that commemorates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. It is a religious celebration in which prayers for prosperity are offered. Now below get complete details of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti SMS Wishes 2020.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Wishes

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join togather To remember the beloved guru gobind singh ji and the Beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab 2020 sms.

May The Name Of WaheGuru Be Enshrined In Your Heart. May Guru Ji’s Divine Love and Blessings be with you Always. HAPPY GURPURAB 2020

Andar Kirtan, Hor Guun Gaam Aisi Preet Karo Man Mere Aath Pehar Prab Jano Nehre Kaho guru Ja Ka Nirmal Bhaag Har Charnee Ta Ka Man Laag.

Have a mission and continuously work for its success. Let no frief, no hardship, no adversity. Happy Gurupurab 2020.

Wishing you and your family a very happy & prosperous Gurupurab !!! Guru Gobind Singh Ji de janam diha sariyan nun wadhaiyan…!! Happy Gurpurab 2020.

The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, When one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab 2020.

May happiness and blessings surround you as We join togather to remember the beloved Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the Khalsa and the Sikhism.

Celebrate Gurpurab with your loved ones, friends and family, And enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s divine love and blessings.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Images









May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab 2020 Festival.

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab 2020.

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Gurpurab 2020.

May Guru Bless You & Your Family With Joy, Peace & Happiness…!! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday 2020.

