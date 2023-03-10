Celie LeBlance Ulm Death Reason? Ascension Episcopal School Coach Passed Away

The entire Ascension Episcopal School is mourning the passing of their beloved and talented coach, Celie LeBlance Ulm who sadly passed away at a young age. Yes, coach Celie LeBlance Ulm is no more between us. Being a loving coach in the school, Celie was also a beloved mother of two, a daughter, and a wife. Her sudden death shocked the entire school community and especially those students who were under her training. She was the talented coach of the school. We are saddened to learn the passing of the beautiful soul who has gone from this world too soon.

Since the news of her passing was confirmed, her friends and the entire school is paying tribute to her and offering their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. According to the sources, Celie LeBlanc Ulm took her last breath on Monday, March 6, 2023. The Ascension Episcopal School took its Facebook page and wrote,” It is with deep sorrow that we grieve the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and coach Celie LeBlanc Ulm. A strong, faith-filled battle against an aggressive cancer was a testament of Celie living out who she always was – a courageous daughter of our Lord”.

Celie LeBlance Ulm Death Reason?

Let us tell you that Celie LeBlance Ulm was a longtime resident of Delcambre, LA. Unfortunately, she has gone from this world on Sunday and left everyone devastated. According to the sources, Celie died after a long battle with an aggressive and deadly type of cancer. Still, she was giving training to the school student who was part of the team. Some of the sources says that she died peacefully surrounded by her family member who supported her in her hard journey.

Born as Celie LaBlance Ulm in Delcambre, LA where she lived most of her life. Later, she joined the Ascension Episcopal School, where she taught academics and sports. She was also a volleyball player and after completing her graduation, she went to become a coach of the school’s volleyball team. She led the team to many victories and developed strong bonds with each one of her players.

Celie was a mother of two children, Tyler Ulm and Cadence who is 14 and 11 years old. She was always there for them in need and supported them at every situation. She will be always remembered by her family and loved ones. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.