Celine Dion Dead or Still Alive? Fake Video Goes Viral On Twitter and Reddit Explained!

A well-known and popular Canadian singer, Celine Dion caught the headlines on the Internet after some claimed the singer on her deathbed. According to the sources, a video that is currently circulating on social media caught the attention of people across the world that claims Celine Dion on her hospital bed. Let us tell you that the singer has been suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome. Several social media accounts shared a video showing the Canadian superstar on her deathbed. Several users are claiming that Celine has passed away due to her diagnosis. Let’s find out the reality behind the death of Celine Dion and why these rumors are still circulating.

As per the reports, a video was shared on TikTok on March 12, 2023, that reads,” RIP Celine Dion”. The video has a 30-second duration that shows a hospital patient on a ventilator being wheeled down a corridor post medical staff. A group of people follows her, some of whom are crying”. Since the post was shared on social media, it was being shared more than 8 thousand times on Twitter. Along with this, similar claims are also circulating on Facebook and other handles. Keep reading to know more details here.

Celine Dion Dead or Still Alive?

The post started to surface about 54-year-old singer Celine Dion after she announced in December 2022 that she was canceling her shows after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome. As per the US National Organization for Rare Disorders, the condition affects one in a million people and causes painful muscle spasms triggered by events such as loud noises, light physical contact, or stress. Now, the AFP has debunked all the fake claims related to Dion’s condition in the past.

According to the sources, management of Dion claimed that the singer was alive and she was not the woman who is seen in the viral clip. The fact check traced that the woman seen in the video was recorded by a TikTok user who said the hospital patient in the footage was her drying cousin who had decided to donate her organs upon her death. Now, it has been officially confirmed that Celine Dion is not dead and receiving treatment regarding to her diagnosis. Chantal Tessier, a Les Production Feeling Entertainment company said,” Please be advised that the person in this video is not Ms. Celine Dion, and the story about her death is fake”. Stay tuned with us to know more details.