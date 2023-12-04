CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
CEV vs CDZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Celta Vigo vs Cadiz LaLiga EA Sports

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the La Liga EA Sports League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Celta Vigo (CEV) and the opponent team Cadiz (CDZ). Both of the teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to take place at Stadium in Vigo, Spain and the match begins to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 5 December 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

CEV vs CDZ Live Score

The previous matches of teams were normal but were most liked by the fans and audience. Now, many are waiting for the next match and it is the first head-to-head of both teams in this league. Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and they are going to play their first face-to-face match. Celta Vigo has faced one win or eight losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in 18th place on the points table. Cadiz has faced two wins, five draws, or seven losses and the team is ranked in the 17th position on the points table. Keep reading.

CEV vs CDZ (Celta Vigo vs Cadiz) Match Details

Match: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz (CEV vs CDZ)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports 2023
Date: Tuesday, 5th December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Stadium in Vigo, Spain

CEV vs CDZ (Celta Vigo vs Cadiz) Starting 11

Celta Vigo (CEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Vicente Guaita, 2. Kevin Vazquez, 3. Unai Nunez, 4. Manu Sanchez, 5. Carl Starfelt, 6. Francisco Beltran, 7. Oscar Mingueza, 8. Jonathan Bamba, 9. Carlos Dotor, 10. Iago Aspas, 11. Jorgen Strand Larsen

Cadiz (CDZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Jeremias Ledesma, 2. Rafael Jimenez, 3. Victor Chust, 4. Joseba Zaldua, 5. Javier Hernandez-Carrera, 6. Lucas Pires, 7. Alex Fernandez, 8. Ruben Alcaraz, 9. Robert Navarro, 10. Roger Marti, 11. Chris Ramos

If we talk about the team winning prediction then the previous matches of both were unwell and they didn’t perform their best gameplay performances. It is expected that both teams will perform their best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting. Reportedly, no one among the players had any injury before this match, and the weather was also clean or clear during the match. There is no possibility of rain on the match day. Fans are cheering their favorite players and supporting the teams to perform their best. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

