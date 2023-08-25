CEV vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid La Liga League

Hello football lovers, we are going to share the latest news related to the next football match in the La Liga League. This match is set to be played between Celta Vigo (CEV) and Real Madrid (RM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 01:00 a.m. on Saturday 26 August 2023. This match will be played at Balaídos located in Vigo, Spain, and is most liked by the people at the stadium. All the fans of both teams are so excited and curious to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay, and more in this article.

If we talk about the points table and the gameplay performance of both teams. Real Madrid played a total of two matches and won both matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Celta Vigo had also played two matches in this tournament in which they faced one draw and one loss. There are most chances of CEV wins but nothing can be said too early and lots of fans are excited to watch this upcoming match, so watch and enjoy.

CEV vs. RM (Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid (CEV vs RM)

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Saturday, 26th August 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

CEV vs RM Venue: Balaidos

CEV vs RM (Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid) Starting IXs

Celta Vigo (CEV) Possible Starting 11

1.Ivan Villar, 2. Unai Nunez, 3. Oscar Mingueza, 4. Manu Sanchez, 5. Carl Starfelt, 6. Francisco Beltran, 7. Hugo Sotelo, 8. Luca De La Torre, 9. Jonathan Bamba, 10. Iago Aspas, 11. Jorgen Strand Larsen

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11

1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. David Alaba, 4. Antonio Rudiger, 5. Fran Garcia, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Toni Kroos, 8. Aurelien Tchouameni, 9. Jude Bellingham, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

As per the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema and some verified sites. Both teams have a massive amount of fans from around the world who are very excited to watch this match. This football match will be one of the most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.